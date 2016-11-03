CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Weeknd Talks Starboy, Prince & David Bowie Influences, & More With The Wall Street Journal

“I just love Bowie, I think he’s the ultimate inventor,” he shared.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - Day 1

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

With his fourth LP Starboy dropping later this month, The Weeknd sat down with the Wall Street Journal to talk about his growth in the industry, his humble beginnings, and the inspirations behind the new album.

Abel Tesfaye’s last project, The Beauty Behind The Madness, came out last fall, and with the singles still getting radio play, he decided to head right back into the studio and keep the momentum going. He canceled a summer tour in the process, but knew it was the right thing to do.

“It was a risk I took and money I lost,” he said. “Everybody thought I was crazy, just like they said it was crazy to put out three records in one year, but this is what feels right. I think I’m just having my A game—that I’m the best I’ve ever been in the studio. I don’t know where to go after this record, to be honest.”

And just four months later, the album was done.

Tesfaye cites late greats Prince and David Bowie as influences for the album.

“I just love Bowie, I think he’s the ultimate inventor,” he shared. Bowie’s “Starman” single even played a part in the naming of the album.

Tesfaye was scheduled to work with Prince before he died last spring.

Now that he has his feet under the table, he’s ready to push the envelope even farther creatively.

“I think if you make music trying to satisfy every listener, that’s where the problem comes, and that’s where you can go a little crazy,” he said. “I’ve done that before, and I’ve noticed that the more free I am and the more creative control I have in the studio, the better reaction I get.”

SOURCE: Wall Street Journal | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

The Weeknd Talks Starboy, Prince & David Bowie Influences, & More With The Wall Street Journal was originally published on theurbandaily.com

starboy , The Weeknd

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 16 mins ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 27 mins ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close