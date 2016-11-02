Ray Allen retired earlier this week, with none other than Steph Curry poised to take his throne as the best 3-point shooter in the league.

After a big win against the Portland Trailblazers last night, ESPN asked Curry about Allen’s legacy and what his 18-year career means to the NBA.

“To me, he’s the greatest shooter ever because of his longevity,” Curry said. “He did it year-to-year and he got up on his shot. That’s what made him different. He was a special player.”

Known for his effortless shot from beyond the arc, Allen sank 2,973 3-pointers during his career — an NBA record that Curry has in his sights and is on track to beat.

“He gives me something to shoot for. That’s a goal of mine,” Curry said of the record.

If Curry can be as sharp a shooter as he was last season, he should have no problem shattering 41-year-old Ray Allen’s records.

SOURCE: ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Steph Curry Reveals What Ray Allen Means To Him was originally published on theurbandaily.com

