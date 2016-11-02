CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Steph Curry Reveals What Ray Allen Means To Him

"To me, he's the greatest shooter ever because of his longevity," Curry said.

0 reads
Leave a comment
NBA Player Stephen Curry in Guangzhou

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Ray Allen retired earlier this week, with none other than Steph Curry poised to take his throne as the best 3-point shooter in the league.

After a big win against the Portland Trailblazers last night, ESPN asked Curry about Allen’s legacy and what his 18-year career means to the NBA.

“To me, he’s the greatest shooter ever because of his longevity,” Curry said. “He did it year-to-year and he got up on his shot. That’s what made him different. He was a special player.”

Known for his effortless shot from beyond the arc, Allen sank 2,973 3-pointers during his career — an NBA record that Curry has in his sights and is on track to beat.

“He gives me something to shoot for. That’s a goal of mine,” Curry said of the record.

If Curry can be as sharp a shooter as he was last season, he should have no problem shattering 41-year-old Ray Allen’s records.

SOURCE: ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Steph Curry Reveals What Ray Allen Means To Him was originally published on theurbandaily.com

nba , Ray Allen , Steph Curry

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 29 mins ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 39 mins ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close