Larsa Pippen 911 Tapes Leak, Lawyers Respond

Looks like the obvious divorce between Scottie and Larsa Pippen is gonna get nasty. Larsa Pippen’s 911 tapes have leaked to the media from late Octoberas she said Scottie was being aggressive towards her. Larsa never mentions being physically threatened in these released calls. Scottie filed for divorce just days after these calls.

Roberta G. Stanley, lawyer for six time NBA Chicago Bulls champion Scottie Pippen, released this statement to People:

“Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recordings recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen, although Mr. and Ms. Pippen both have public personas, their divorce is a private matter. Mr. Pippen requests that the press respect his privacy and that of his family during this time.”

Social media rumors have swirled on the notion that Larsa, a reality tv show star and close friend of Kim Kardashian, had been having an affair with rapper Future.

The couple has been married for 19 years and have 5 children whom which Scottie Pippen wants sole custody of. He has also requested that Larsa receive absolutely nothing in allimony.

The couple did have a prenup.

