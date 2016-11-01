CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Ray Allen Announces Retirement With Emotional Letter To 13-Year-Old Self

Ray Allen, one of the best three-point shooters the NBA has even seen, has finally decided to call it quits.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2014 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability

Source: Garrett Ellwood / Getty

Ray Allen, one of the best three-point shooters the NBA has even seen, has finally decided to call it quits.

Allen hasn’t played since the 2013-14 season and mulled over several comebacks before deciding to officially retire. This morning he shared a letter written to his younger self published on The Players’ Tribune.

Much of Allen’s letter focuses on how hard it was for him to adjust to his new surrounding because his father’s job in the military forced his family to relocated every three years or so.

“When you get off the school bus tomorrow, you’re going to be in a whole new world,” Allen writes. “This is nothing new. Every time your father gets stationed at a new Air Force base, you have to say goodbye to your friends and start a new life. It’s the same routine once every three years or so. New school, new culture, new faces.”

He goes on to explain how most of the friends have also been from military backgrounds, but this latest move to South Carolina is different and race is playing a part.

“You spent your formative elementary school years in Britain,” he continues. “So you don’t even realize it, but to some people, you speak very proper. When you step off that school bus in South Carolina tomorrow and open your mouth, those kids are going to look at you like you’re an alien.’You talk like a white boy,’ they’ll say.”

Allen tells himself not to worry about the other kids and to focus on one thing: basketball.

Read the rest of Ray Allen’s letter to his 13-year-old self, where he also speaks about the transitioning out of the NBA, here.

SOURCE: The Players’ Tribune | PHOTO CREDIT: Garrett Ellwood / Getty, Twitter

Ray Allen Announces Retirement With Emotional Letter To 13-Year-Old Self was originally published on theurbandaily.com

nba , Ray Allen

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 46 mins ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 57 mins ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close