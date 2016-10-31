CLOSE
Big Sean Details Naya Rivera Breakup & Comes For Kid Cudi In New Song “No More Interviews”

Sean tells all.

Big Sean In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Big Sean got some stuff off his chest in new song “No More Interviews,” co-produced by Amaire Johnson.

The Detroit native spits about his ex Naya Rivera, and is apparently going after Kid Cudi with a few bars as well. We all know how the internet loves drama. Basically, Big Sean is sick of everyone trying to be the next Shade Room.

Take a listen to this one.

The craziest thing is, Sean is making a major money grab with this track, releasing limited edition merch that goes along with the record. Now that’s smart.

Ironic, though, that this song is going to cause more questions in future interviews…if he decides to do one.

Catch Big Sean on Jimmy Fallon tonight.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Big Sean Details Naya Rivera Breakup & Comes For Kid Cudi In New Song “No More Interviews” was originally published on globalgrind.com

