CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

76ers Officials Prohibited Sevyn Streeter From Singing The National Anthem Because Of Her ‘We Matter’ Jersey

She was supposed to perform during the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday night.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sevyn Streeter was supposed to sing the national anthem during the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday night, but that never happened.

The reason?

She was rocking a jersey that said “We Matter.”

According to 30-year-old R&B songstress, Sixers officials prohibited her from taking the stage minutes before her performance due to the message on her jersey.

“I’m at the 76ers game to sing the national anthem, and the organization is saying that I can’t because I’m wearing a ‘We Matter’ jersey,” she told fans in a brief video shared on social media.

As expected, Twitter erupted:

Earlier this month, California singer-songwriter Leah Tysse took a knee during her national anthem performance at the Sacramento Kings preseason game.

“I cannot idly stand by as black people are unlawfully profiled, harassed, and killed by our law enforcement over and over and without a drop of accountability,” she wrote on Facebook. “The sad reality is, as a white American, I am bestowed a certain privilege in this nation that is not enjoyed by all people. Black families are having much different conversations with their children about how to interact with the police than white families. Let’s be honest. Until we can recognize that white privilege exists we cannot have a dialogue about race.”

SOURCE: Twitter, Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: David M. Benett / Getty

76ers Officials Prohibited Sevyn Streeter From Singing The National Anthem Because Of Her ‘We Matter’ Jersey was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Leah Tysse , Philadelphia 76ers , Sevyn Streeter

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 2 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 23 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close