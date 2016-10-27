76ers Officials Prohibited Sevyn Streeter From Singing The National Anthem Because Of Her ‘We Matter’ Jersey

Sevyn Streeter was told by 76ers organization she couldn't sing national anthem because of her "We Matter" jersey pic.twitter.com/FoU5CDqgS1 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 27, 2016

Sevyn Streeter was supposed to sing the national anthem during the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday night, but that never happened.

The reason?

She was rocking a jersey that said “We Matter.”

According to 30-year-old R&B songstress, Sixers officials prohibited her from taking the stage minutes before her performance due to the message on her jersey.

“I’m at the 76ers game to sing the national anthem, and the organization is saying that I can’t because I’m wearing a ‘We Matter’ jersey,” she told fans in a brief video shared on social media.

Earlier this month, California singer-songwriter Leah Tysse took a knee during her national anthem performance at the Sacramento Kings preseason game.

“I cannot idly stand by as black people are unlawfully profiled, harassed, and killed by our law enforcement over and over and without a drop of accountability,” she wrote on Facebook. “The sad reality is, as a white American, I am bestowed a certain privilege in this nation that is not enjoyed by all people. Black families are having much different conversations with their children about how to interact with the police than white families. Let’s be honest. Until we can recognize that white privilege exists we cannot have a dialogue about race.”

