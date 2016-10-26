CLOSE
Entertainment News
Joe Budden Thinks Arrogance Will Trigger Drake’s Downfall

He stopped by the Combat Jack podcast where he inevitably discussed Drake's newest track, "Two Birds, One Stone."

Joe Budden In Concert - New York, New York

While Joe Budden has closed the chapter on relentlessly dropping Drake disses, he’s still willing to comment on the 6 God’s current state of affairs.

The Jersey MC has been making the rounds to promote his lyrical powerhouse of an album “Rage and the Machine.” He stopped by the Combat Jack podcast where he inevitably discussed Drake’s newest track, “Two Birds, One Stone” — on which Drake takes aim at Kid Cudi and Pusha T.

Host Reggie Ossé asks Budden if it’s possible to take Drake down at this point in his career.

“Yes, but certainly not by one person. Drake is at a point where it doesn’t matter what you say. Doesn’t matter how nice you are. It doesn’t matter,” Budden responds.

After pondering a bit more. Budden came to the conclusion that the only person that can defeat Drake is… Drake.

“His arrogance is what will eventually be the demise of him,” said Budden at one point.

Joe goes on to say that those bars about embellished drug dealers tales may also be shots at Jay Z and not just Pusha.

Listen to the entire episode of the Combat Jack podcast below. The Drake conversation begins around the 45 minute mark.

