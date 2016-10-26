CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Charles Barkley Sounds Off In New ‘Race Card’ Trailer

In promotion of his new TNT show, 'Race Card,' Barkley drops off the first trailer.

0 reads
Leave a comment

NBA legend Charles Barkley has always had controversial views, whether it was his “I’m not a role model” Nike campaign or his recent comments on race. In promotion of his new TNT show, Race Card, Barkley drops off the first trailer.

The clip starts with Chuck being asked why he wanted to do this show and its premise.

“The show is about race. Race has been the biggest problem of my adult life, and I want to provide a conversation. … People never talk about race until something bad happens. And then all they do is yell and scream,” he responds.

He also comments on how Hollywood isn’t helping the world’s view on certain races and religions, saying, “Hollywood does an awful job. If you’re a Muslim, you know you’re going to be portrayed negatively. If you’re a Hispanic the only time you are ever mentioned is with illegal immigration.”

The NBA Hall Of Famer has been criticized for his racial remarks in the past. You may remember when he questioned why people never get mad when black people kill each other. “If we as black people want more respect, we have to give each other respect,” he said.

The show isn’t scheduled to debut until 2017 but is sure to be controversial.

Watch the trailer above.

SOURCE: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Charles Barkley Sounds Off In New ‘Race Card’ Trailer was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Charles Barkley , nba , race , TNT

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 2 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 24 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close