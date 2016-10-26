CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Championship Rings In Emotional Ceremony

The Cavs received their Championship rings Tuesday night during the NBA's season openers.

The internet will never let you forget that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. But let’s also not forget that the Cavaliers broke Cleveland’s 52-year long sports championship drought.

Although the season ended months ago and alleged super teams have been created to dethrone King James, the Cavs received their Championship rings Tuesday night during the NBA’s season openers.

While LeBron wasn’t as candid as his parade speech, he still spoke the truth about how much the city means to him and the team. Before destroying the Knicks 117-88, the ring ceremony started with chats of “The champ is here” and LeBron saying, “Without you 20,000 fans, this would not be possible. This night, none of us will ever forget.”

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is already looking to the future and ended the ceremony by saying, “There’s only one thing left to do. Repeat.”

It’s still Cleveland against the world. Watch the speech and ceremony up top.

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Championship Rings In Emotional Ceremony was originally published on theurbandaily.com

