Master P Is Throwing A Benefit Concert For Louisiana Flood Victims

Master P is giving back in a big way for NBA All-Star Weekend.

2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars

Master P is giving back in a big way.

For 2017’s NBA All-Star Weekend, the New Orleans spitter is joining forces with artists for a benefit concert. Proceeds made from the concert will go to Louisiana’s flood victims, whose homes were destroyed in August.

From VIBE:

“’Together we will entertain and give fans a great show but the real mission is to help get families back into their homes,’ Master P said via email “In Baton Rouge, there is still a lot of pollution in the air, water damages and mildew. ‘I want all the athletes to come out, we are going to have all the top celebrities there from Usher to Lil Wayne. When people look at the floods and a lot of victims, they are not back in their homes yet in Baton Rouge, and I feel like for All Star Weekend, even though this will be a fun event, It will be a way for everyone to do their part, so this concert will be great for our people and Baton Rouge.’”

The Red Cross is calling the devastating flood “the worst natural disaster to strike the United States since Hurricane Sandy four years ago.”

Head to Master P’s official site, TruTankSoldiers, to learn more about the concert.

SOURCE: VIBE, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Master P Is Throwing A Benefit Concert For Louisiana Flood Victims was originally published on theurbandaily.com

