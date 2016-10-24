CLOSE
Families of Incarcerated Allow Your Voices To Be Heard This Saturday

Deputy Chief Karen Wilson of VADOC Probation and Parol, District 1.

Families of inmates in prison and jail are invited to participate in the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Districts of Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield and Petersburg “Welcome Home Families for Success” event on October 29, 2016 at the Arthur Ashe Center. The center is located 3001 North Boulevard in Richmond, Virginia

The October 29th event is FREE but registration is required through October 26th. Register here

“Welcome Home Families For Success” is a FREE event so RSVP now.  There will be community resources tables, prizes, food and dialogue about incarceration, probation and parole, heroin and opiate addiction, re-entry, cognitive community, mental health counseling and much more. VADOC Probation and Parole districts hope to assist families and inmates to bridge the gap between incarceration and their return to society. Clovia Grooms Lawrence is the host/facilitator #FamiliesForSuccess

