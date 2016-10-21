Weekend Roundup: Tyler Perry Is Back Just In Time For Oktoberfest!

It’s the weekend, baby! After a long week of work or school it’s time to have a little fun.
Whether you’re looking to hang out with friends or family, there is so much to do in RVA this weekend!
Check out the exciting events taking place in and around town. Please remember to have fun and be safe!
New In Theaters
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Keeping Up With the Joneses
New To Redbox
Ghostbusters Answer the Call
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Free State of Jones
Friday
VSU Homecoming Freestyle Funny Comedy Show
Date/Time: October 21st, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
Location: VSU Multi-Purpose Center
Click Here for more info!
Fish Fry Friday’s
Date/Time: October 21st
Location: Royal Manchester (behind Richmond Christian Center on Corwadin Ave.)
Click Here for more info!
Romare Bearden: Vision and Activism [Exhibit]
Date/Time: October 21st
Location: A part of the on-going Artober series
Click Here for more information!
Oktoberfest
Date/Time: Friday & Saturday, Oct. 21-22
Click Here for more info!
Saturday
Black BeautyShop Health Foundation Presents “Beauty-N-Motion Women of Color 5K Walk 4 Life”
Date/Time: October 22nd, 8:00am to 12:00pm
Location: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
Click Here for more info!
The Great Pumpkin Fest
Date/Time: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30, 12:00pm to 5:00pm
Location: Kings Dominion
Click Here for more information!
Haunt at Kings Dominion
Date/Time: Sept. 25 – Oct. 31,
Location: Kings Dominion
Click Here for more info!
Pumpkin Patches, Hayrides, etc.
Date/Time: Various
Location: Various
Click Here for more info!
Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape
Date/Time: Oct 22, 11:00am to 6:00pm
Location: Historic Courthouse Village
Click Here for more info!
Sunday
Goblins & Gourds at Lewis Ginter
Date/Time: Oct 23
Location: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Click Here for more information!
