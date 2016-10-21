Weekend Roundup: Tyler Perry Is Back Just In Time For Oktoberfest!

It’s the weekend, baby! After a long week of work or school it’s time to have a little fun.

Whether you’re looking to hang out with friends or family, there is so much to do in RVA this weekend!

Check out the exciting events taking place in and around town. Please remember to have fun and be safe!

New In Theaters

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Keeping Up With the Joneses

New To Redbox

Ghostbusters Answer the Call

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Free State of Jones

Friday

VSU Homecoming Freestyle Funny Comedy Show

Date/Time: October 21st, 7:00pm to 10:00pm

Location: VSU Multi-Purpose Center

Click Here for more info!

Fish Fry Friday’s

Date/Time: October 21st

Location: Royal Manchester (behind Richmond Christian Center on Corwadin Ave.)

Click Here for more info!

Romare Bearden: Vision and Activism [Exhibit]

Date/Time: October 21st

Location: A part of the on-going Artober series

Click Here for more information!

Oktoberfest

Date/Time: Friday & Saturday, Oct. 21-22

Click Here for more info!

Saturday

Black BeautyShop Health Foundation Presents “Beauty-N-Motion Women of Color 5K Walk 4 Life”

Date/Time: October 22nd, 8:00am to 12:00pm

Location: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center

Click Here for more info!

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Date/Time: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30, 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Location: Kings Dominion

Click Here for more information!

Haunt at Kings Dominion

Date/Time: Sept. 25 – Oct. 31,

Location: Kings Dominion

Click Here for more info!

Pumpkin Patches, Hayrides, etc.

Date/Time: Various

Location: Various

Click Here for more info!

Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape

Date/Time: Oct 22, 11:00am to 6:00pm

Location: Historic Courthouse Village

Click Here for more info!

Oktoberfest

Date/Time: Friday & Saturday, Oct. 21-22

Click Here for more info!

Sunday

Goblins & Gourds at Lewis Ginter

Date/Time: Oct 23

Location: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Click Here for more information!

The Great Pumpkin Fest

Date/Time: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30, 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Location: Kings Dominion

Click Here for more information!

Haunt at Kings Dominion

Date/Time: Sept. 25 – Oct. 31,

Location: Kings Dominion

Click Here for more info!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: