‘Martin’ Co-Stars Reunite For Tommy Ford’s Funeral

Tommy Ford and Terisa Griffin Promotional Visit To Chicago

Fans were shocked and saddened on October 12, when Tommy Ford, of the hit TV show Martin, passed away from complications of a stomach aneurysm. All of his co-stars from the series have shared beautiful sentiments about working with him and today (October 19), they gathered to lay their friend to rest at his funeral.

Tichina Arnold, who played Pamela James on Martin and was Martin’s former love interest on the show, posted a picture to Instagram that featured herself, Tisha Campbell (who played Gina) and Carl Payne (Cole).

Sensing that social media would jump all over the fact that the series star of Martin, Martin Lawrence, was not in the group photo, Arnold addressed it in her caption. She wrote, “…And PLEASE don’t ask “Where’s Martin?..” he was there too…just not in this picture. Lol! God bless you all.”

It was dope that they all came together to honor someone who made us laugh every week on one of the funniest shows to ever air. Ford may not be here with us anymore physically, but his memory will live on in hilarious Martin reruns.

SOURCE: Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

‘Martin’ Co-Stars Reunite For Tommy Ford’s Funeral was originally published on theurbandaily.com

