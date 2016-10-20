CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

DJ Khaled Teaches Kids His Major Keys For ‘Get Schooled’ Campaign

DJ Khaled has yet another key to success: keeping kids in school.

0 reads
Leave a comment

DJ Khaled has yet another key to success: keeping kids in school.

Khaled is the new spokesperson for the Get Schooled campaign, which encourages kids to stay in school and offers information about financial aid and scholarships for higher education.

Get Schooled was founded five years ago through a partnership with Viacom and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The organization’s site says its goal is to “empower and engage young people and to give them the tools and inspiration to get the education they need to succeed.

The latest commercial finds a teenager looking at Snapchat during class when DJ Khaled says “Did you just look at your phone in class? Congratulations, you played yourself.” Khaled shares a few more Major Keys with the kid before suddenly appearing in his classroom to urge everyone to stay in school.

Watch the light-hearted commercial up top.

SOURCE: Get Schooled | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

DJ Khaled Teaches Kids His Major Keys For ‘Get Schooled’ Campaign was originally published on theurbandaily.com

DJ Khaled , education

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 4 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 4 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close