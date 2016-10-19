‘Space Jam’ Is Returning To Theaters For Its 20th Anniversary

While we still don’t know if the sequel will see the light of day, the original Space Jam is set to hit theaters for its 20th anniversary.

Fathom Events recently announced that it will re-release the classic 1996 film in over 450 U.S. theaters for two days. The film — which was Michael Jordan‘s introduction to acting — starred Bill Murray along with NBA vets Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing — and we can’t forget Bugs Bunny.

“Space Jam has been a family favorite for the last 20 years and is sure to remain so for the next 20 and beyond,” Tom Lucas, Fathom Events vice president of studio relations, said in a press statement. “This event is the perfect chance for audiences of all ages to view the film as it was meant to be seen—on the big screen.”

The movie also led to one of most sought-after Air Jordan’s ever, aptly nicknamed the Space Jams.

Space Jam will play at participating theaters on November 13 and 16. Hit up FathomEvents.com for showtimes and details.

For some added nostalgia, be sure to check out the official Space Jam site that’s still stuck in the ’90s.

