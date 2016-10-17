Michel'le Tells Her Nightmare In “Surviving Compton: Dre , Suge & Michel'le” (Video)

Singer Michel’le is best known as the woman who talks with a mouse voice but sang with deep soul and grace. Michel’le has a peculiar voice because she speaks over her larynx.

She’s also the best keep secret when analyzing the rise and fall of Death Row Records and her violent relationships with the men who were the face of the movement….Dr. Dre and Suge Knight.

Lifetime broadcasted the story of Michel’le simply entitled “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le” which has sparked social media outrage and conversation about domestic violence and why women stay.

See story here