LeSean McCoy Wants To Bring Cops To Next Game Against Colin Kaepernick

While plenty of black NFL players have come out in support of Colin Kaepernick‘s national anthem protest, LeSean McCoy doesn’t appear to be one of them.

In fact McCoy is taking things a bit further by bringing a group of 15 to 20 cops to the Buffalo Bills’ next game. McCoy said that it has yet to be determined whether the officers will come for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers or the October 30 game against the New England Patriots.

McCoy is doing it to show the police that they are appreciated despite recent events.

“Just an appreciation type of thing,” McCoy said. “Cause they’re taking so much heat right now. There’s things that are happening that’s definitely wrong but I just feel like there’s bad people, there’s bad cops and there’s good cops.”

The plan is currently being set up through his foundation and says it has nothing to do with Kaepernick’s protest.

“I reached out to them,” McCoy said. “Like I said, it has nothing to do with Kap or the situation. I think that he might be doing the right thing because everybody’s opinion, there’s never a wrong opinion. I think he’s right for what he’s saying we need to do something about what’s going on because it is wrong. Then again, there’s good people and there’s bad people. There’s good cops and bad cops. So I’m just trying to show appreciation.”

