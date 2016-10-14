CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

LeSean McCoy Wants To Bring Cops To Next Game Against Colin Kaepernick

0 reads
Leave a comment

Philadelphia Eagles 2011 Headshots

While plenty of black NFL players have come out in support of Colin Kaepernick‘s national anthem protest,  LeSean McCoy doesn’t appear to be one of them.

In fact McCoy is taking things a bit further by bringing a group of 15 to 20 cops to the Buffalo Bills’ next game. McCoy said that it has yet to be determined whether the officers will come for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers or the October 30 game against the New England Patriots.

McCoy is doing it to show the police that they are appreciated despite recent events.

“Just an appreciation type of thing,” McCoy said. “Cause they’re taking so much heat right now. There’s things that are happening that’s definitely wrong but I just feel like there’s bad people, there’s bad cops and there’s good cops.”

The plan is currently being set up through his foundation and says it has nothing to do with Kaepernick’s protest.

“I reached out to them,” McCoy said. “Like I said, it has nothing to do with Kap or the situation. I think that he might be doing the right thing because everybody’s opinion, there’s never a wrong opinion. I think he’s right for what he’s saying we need to do something about what’s going on because it is wrong. Then again, there’s good people and there’s bad people. There’s good cops and bad cops. So I’m just trying to show appreciation.”

SOURCE: NY Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

LeSean McCoy Wants To Bring Cops To Next Game Against Colin Kaepernick was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Colin Kaepernick , LeSean McCoy , NFL , police

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 5 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 5 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close