Martin Lawrence On Tommy Ford’s Death: “I Am Sad That I Lost A Wonderful Friend”

On Wednesday, October 12, Tommy Ford, who portrayed Tommy Strawn on popular 90s sitcom Martin, passed away at age 52.

Martin Lawrence took to Instagram to share a few words following Ford’s death.

“Tommy was not only a great co-star but he was a great man and friend,” he wrote. “He always brought with him his spirituality a positive attitude and so much joy. I am sad the world lost a great talent and that I lost a wonderful friend. God bless him and his family.”

Complex caught up with Lawrence to speak more in-depth about the loss of his friend and co-star.

“We really lost a good one,” he told Complex. “He was a spiritual brother, loving father, just a loving person. He will be missed.”

From Complex:

“Lawrence and Ford’s relationship wasn’t just an onscreen act, however—they were were close friends in real life too. ‘He was my friend way before [Martin], and we got to take our friendship and put it on-screen as well. That in itself was a blessing,’ Lawrence said.

On the show, Ford typically played straight man during Lawrence’s over-the-top antics—which wasn’t always easy. ‘I always loved to have Tommy break character,’ Lawrence recalled. ‘One of my favorite things about him was the way he couldn’t control his laughter whenever [we] acted a fool on the show. That’s how we were off camera too. We would just laugh and joke—a lot of good times.’”

Condolences to Ford’s family and loved ones.

