Vote: Hottest Maxwell Song Of All Time!

With over twenty years in the music industry, Maxwell has made a name for himself that is synonymous Neo Soul. He continues to evolve with the genre, breaking new ground while upholding the integrity of the music.

Currently, the talented crooner is taking his talents abroad, while on the King + Queen of Hearts international tour with R&B diva Mary J. Blige. Performing in countries like Belgium, Germany, and Sweden, the US leg of the tour begins Saturday, November 5 in Maryland at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena.

In honor of the King + Queen of Hearts arriving statewide, we’ve put together 10 of our favorite Maxwell songs. Which one is your favorite?

Vote below:

This Woman’s Work

Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)

Sumthin’ Sumthin’

Pretty Wings

Get to Know Ya

Fortunate

Whenever Wherever Whatever

Fistful of Tears

Lifetime

…Til the Cops Come Knockin’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: