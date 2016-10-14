CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday Usher!

7 reads
Leave a comment
11th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty

Happy Birthday, Usher! It’s time to party, the talented R&B singer turns 38 today!

Originally from Tennessee by way of Atlanta, Georgia, Usher Raymond released his debut album, Usher, in August of 1994 at the tender age of fifteen.

His second album, 1997’s My Way shot the young star out of the stratosphere. The now iconic album featured hit singles “You Make Me Wanna,” “My Way,” and “Nice & Slow.”

Receiving his first Grammy Award for “U Remind Me” in 2002, Usher would then go on to win another seven Grammy Awards and amass a total of twenty-three nominations!

With a career spanning over two decades it’s hard to pick a favorite Usher song – there are just so many good ones!

However, we are going to give it a try and we need your help!

Check out our Top 10 Usher songs and VOTE on your favorite jam below:

“Love in This Club” ft. Young Jeezy

“Climax”

“There Goes My Baby”

“My Boo” ft. Alicia Keys

“Confessions, Pt. II”

“Yeah!”

“U Don’t Have to Call”

“U Remind Me”

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” ft. Pitbull

“U Got It Bad”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

happy birthday , Hottest Usher Songs , polls , R&B , Top 10 Usher Songs , Usher , Vote

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 5 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 5 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close