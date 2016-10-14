Happy Birthday, Usher! It’s time to party, the talented R&B singer turns 38 today!

Originally from Tennessee by way of Atlanta, Georgia, Usher Raymond released his debut album, Usher, in August of 1994 at the tender age of fifteen.

His second album, 1997’s My Way shot the young star out of the stratosphere. The now iconic album featured hit singles “You Make Me Wanna,” “My Way,” and “Nice & Slow.”

Receiving his first Grammy Award for “U Remind Me” in 2002, Usher would then go on to win another seven Grammy Awards and amass a total of twenty-three nominations!

With a career spanning over two decades it’s hard to pick a favorite Usher song – there are just so many good ones!

However, we are going to give it a try and we need your help!

Check out our Top 10 Usher songs and VOTE on your favorite jam below:

“Love in This Club” ft. Young Jeezy

“Climax”

“There Goes My Baby”

“My Boo” ft. Alicia Keys

“Confessions, Pt. II”

“Yeah!”

“U Don’t Have to Call”

“U Remind Me”

“DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” ft. Pitbull

“U Got It Bad”

