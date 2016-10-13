Obama’s List Of Must-See Sci-Fi Flicks Is Just Another Reason We’ll Miss Him

Just when you thought Barack Obama couldn’t get any cooler, our beloved president teamed up with the folks at Wired to compile a list of his favorite sci-fi flicks.

From Vulture:

“The list, titled ‘TOMORROWLANDS, A Sci-Fi Viewing List to Expand Your Mind to New Horizons,’ has eight picks, with Obama’s explanations for each. His selections include ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (‘it captures the grandeur and scale of the unknown’), ‘Blade Runner’ (‘it asks what it means to be human’), ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (‘it is fundamentally optimistic’), ‘The Martian’ (‘it shows humans as problem solvers’), and ‘Cosmos’ (‘it fed my lifelong fascination with space’).”

Obama even has an affintiy for The Matrix because “it asks basic questions about our reality — and looks cool.”

Head over to Wired to read the list in its entirety.

SOURCE: Vulture, Wired | PHOTO CREDIT: Nicholas Kamm / Getty

34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already 22 photos Launch gallery 34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already 1. First Family Portrait Source: 1 of 22 2. Two Terms Source: 2 of 22 3. A Family Affair Source: 3 of 22 4. Flashback To The Old Days Source: 4 of 22 5. Happy Birthday! Source: 5 of 22 6. Candidly Awesome Source: 6 of 22 7. Historic First Family Source: 7 of 22 8. TV Time Source: 8 of 22 9. Always Giving Back Source: 9 of 22 10. Hawaii Trip! Source: 10 of 22 11. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source: 11 of 22 12. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source: 12 of 22 13. Reading Time Source: 13 of 22 14. Family Support Source: 14 of 22 15. The Sister Selfie Source: 15 of 22 16. Supporting Mom Source: 16 of 22 17. Giving Back On MLK Day Source: 17 of 22 18. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source: 18 of 22 19. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source: 19 of 22 20. Laughs & Turkeys Source: 20 of 22 21. Christmas With The Obamas Source: 21 of 22 22. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source: 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading 34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already 34 Photos That Will Make You Miss The Obama Family Already

Obama’s List Of Must-See Sci-Fi Flicks Is Just Another Reason We’ll Miss Him was originally published on theurbandaily.com