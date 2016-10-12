CLOSE
LAPD Detective Investigating Derrick Rose Rape Case Found Fatally Shot

Derrick Rose's alleged rape case just took another weird turn.

BASKET-NBA-KNICKS MEDIA DAY

A day after a mistrial was suggested, it’s been reported that LAPD detective Nadine Hernandez who was investigating the rape allegations was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Whittier, right outside of Los Angeles, received a 911 call where the caller reported hearing a gunshot at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and later died at PIH Health Hospital in Whittier at 3:27 p.m. Her death is being investigated as a suicide.

“At this time there are no signs of foul play,” the agency said. “However, this is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to collaborate with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as part of our investigation.”

No arrests have been made in Hernandez’s death and police are still unclear if it was a suicide or a homicide.

LAPD Detective Investigating Derrick Rose Rape Case Found Fatally Shot

Photos
