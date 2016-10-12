Trevor Noah has been killing it lately.

This week, the new host of The Daily Show has been focusing on the election and he’s really finding his voice. On Monday, Trevor picked up where the #TrumpTapes left off and perfectly nailed everything that’s wrong with Donald Trump’s misogynistic “Grab them by the pussy” statement.

Trevor made the important point: guys talk dirty – but they don’t talk about sexual assault.

The comedian started off asking which one of these statements is worse. Speaking very properly, he said, “Last night, I dined with a lovely lady and immediately afterwards I escorted her back to her residence and proceeded to caress her genitals despite her lack of invitation.”

Then Trevor flipped the script, saying: “Last night I was rolling with this bad bitch, then I was like you’re gonna let me smash that ass, and she was like no, and I was like OK, no pussy for me.”

The juxtaposition is astounding.

Way to go, Trevor. Also, check out his interview with Charlamagne tha God, who was yesterday’s special guest on The Daily Show, airing weeknights at 11pm on Comedy Central.

Watch: Trevor Noah Perfectly Sums Up Donald Trump’s P*ssy Comments was originally published on globalgrind.com