The Accountant hits theaters this weekend and I must say, Ben Affleck has #AnotherOne (DJ Khaled voice).

The Boston native and huge Patriots fan sat down with Global Grind to discuss his new movie, which also stars J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal, and more.

Affleck’s been killing the game lately and The Accountant didn’t disappoint. It follows Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations.

The movie takes place on two different planes, where some of the characters never actually have any on-screen time together. So I asked Ben about not knowing how the other half of the movie was coming along. “When there is a whole part of the movie that you’re not in, you have no idea what’s going on… but (director) Gavin (O’Connor) really nailed it,” he said.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla and be sure to see The Accountant in theaters this Friday.

Extra Butter: Ben Affleck & J.K. Simmons Reveal Secrets Of New Movie ‘The Accountant’ was originally published on globalgrind.com