Extra Butter: Ben Affleck & J.K. Simmons Reveal Secrets Of New Movie ‘The Accountant’

The Accountant is in theaters this Friday.

News One
| 10.12.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Accountant hits theaters this weekend and I must say, Ben Affleck has #AnotherOne (DJ Khaled voice).

The Boston native and huge Patriots fan sat down with Global Grind to discuss his new moviewhich also stars J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal, and more.

Affleck’s been killing the game lately and The Accountant didn’t disappoint. It follows Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations.

The movie takes place on two different planes, where some of the characters never actually have any on-screen time together. So I asked Ben about not knowing how the other half of the movie was coming along. “When there is a whole part of the movie that you’re not in, you have no idea what’s going on… but (director) Gavin (O’Connor) really nailed it,” he said.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla and be sure to see The Accountant in theaters this Friday.

Extra Butter: Ben Affleck & J.K. Simmons Reveal Secrets Of New Movie ‘The Accountant’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ben Affleck , BlogXilla , extra butter , Extra Butter With BlogXilla , JK Simmons , The Accountant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 6 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 6 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close