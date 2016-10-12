Chris Bosh‘s career with the Miami Heat appears to be over after the team doctors say he didn’t pass a physical, but Bosh wants to continue fighting.

Bosh has had blood clots during the past 2 seasons, which have left him with limited playing time and a lot of bench warming. Despite the seriousness of his diagnosis, Bosh refuses to give up, and he says it’s because of his children.

“I want my children to know that daddy was a fighter and he just didn’t give up very easily,” Bosh said during his video series on LeBron James‘ Uninterrupted platform Tuesday.

Many see that Bosh has made over $200 million in his career thus far and is owed nearly $76 million in guaranteed money. So why not just retire?

“What I would say to the people who just see the money and kind of see my situation and say, ‘Hey, just walk away,’ I get it. I totally get it. I understand you. I hear you. But I’m not really thinking about money. I’m just thinking about where my heart is. I love the NBA. I love playing basketball every day for a living,” Bosh added.

However, Bosh seems to be beginning to accept the fact that he may never play again.

“All I have to do is just leave and you’ll never hear from me again,” Bosh said. “I’ll probably just do other things and I’ll be fine — and that makes it confusing, because I know where my heart is. And I would just feel like I’m giving up if I just walked away, just easily like that.”

It sounds like coaching is in his near future.

SOURCE: AP | PHOTO CREDIT: Issac Baldizon / Getty

Chris Bosh Reveals Why It’s So Hard For Him To Retire was originally published on theurbandaily.com

