CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Chris Bosh Reveals Why It’s So Hard For Him To Retire

0 reads
Leave a comment

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat

Chris Bosh‘s career with the Miami Heat appears to be over after the team doctors say he didn’t pass a physical, but Bosh wants to continue fighting.

Bosh has had blood clots during the past 2 seasons, which have left him with limited playing time and a lot of bench warming. Despite the seriousness of his diagnosis, Bosh refuses to give up, and he says it’s because of his children.

“I want my children to know that daddy was a fighter and he just didn’t give up very easily,” Bosh said during his video series on LeBron James‘ Uninterrupted platform Tuesday.

Many see that Bosh has made over $200 million in his career thus far and is owed nearly $76 million in guaranteed money. So why not just retire?

“What I would say to the people who just see the money and kind of see my situation and say, ‘Hey, just walk away,’ I get it. I totally get it. I understand you. I hear you. But I’m not really thinking about money. I’m just thinking about where my heart is. I love the NBA. I love playing basketball every day for a living,” Bosh added.

However, Bosh seems to be beginning to accept the fact that he may never play again.

All I have to do is just leave and you’ll never hear from me again,” Bosh said. “I’ll probably just do other things and I’ll be fine — and that makes it confusing, because I know where my heart is. And I would just feel like I’m giving up if I just walked away, just easily like that.”

It sounds like coaching is in his near future.

SOURCE: AP | PHOTO CREDIT: Issac Baldizon / Getty

Chris Bosh Reveals Why It’s So Hard For Him To Retire was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Blood Clot , Chris Bosh , lebron james , Miami Heat

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 6 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 6 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close