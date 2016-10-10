CLOSE
Giants’ Lineman Ereck Flowers Shoves Reporter After Loss

The New York Giants are angry.

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

They started out with a 2-0 record, and after a few errant interceptions from Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. losing his cool, the squad is suddenly sitting at 2-2. With their good start suddenly being brought to a half, it seems like Offensive Tackle Ereck Flowers let the pressure get to him. Flowers reportedly shoved ESPN.com Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan after the Giants’ 23-16 loss in Green Bay last night.

Here’s the entire 10-second exchange narrated by NJ.com’s Dan Duggan who approached Flowers alongside Raanan at his locker:

Flowers: “Hey, get out my face man. Don’t come over here.”

When Raanan didn’t move, Flowers moved his face close to the reporter’s and asked, “You hear me?”

Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.”

Flowers: “Go over there.”

Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.”

Flowers: “Get the (expletive) out of my face, bro.”

Raanan: “I’m just trying to do my job.”

Flowers then said, “Go over there, man,” as he shoved Raanan.

Flowers turned back to his locker and Raanan walked away.

After the exchange hit the internet, Raanan clarified, saying it wasn’t a big deal.

SOURCE: CBS Sports | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Giants’ Lineman Ereck Flowers Shoves Reporter After Loss was originally published on theurbandaily.com

