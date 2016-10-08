Breaking: Uncut Footage Of Donald Trump Using Vulgar And Lewd Comments Towards Women (Warning Explicit Video)

The Washington Post has broken a story sure to send shock waves around the world a cause many to question the character of Donald Trump as vulgar and lewd comments about how he handles women demonstrates sexual predator behavior.

The video is from an Access Hollywood tour bus from 11 years ago and keep in mind that Donald Trump was almost 60 years old when said these things.

Warning, the video contains explicit content and is NSFW. Watch below and be ready to become shocked and disgusted…..especially if you are a woman or like in my case, you have daughters!!!