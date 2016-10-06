Jerry Rice Apologizes For “All Lives Matter” Tweet, Says He Didn’t Know About “Black Lives Matter”

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice has apologized for his “All Lives Matter” tweet from August in response to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem.
Rice tweeted his apology Wednesday night saying, “When I said {All Lives Matter} I didn’t know about the movement going on between {Black Lives Matter}. I want to apologize for my mistake!”
Rice admits that he didn’t know what the Black Lives Matter movement was. Upon finding out, it seems his stance has changed.
The former running back’s original tweet that was ignited by Kaepernick’s protest was “All lives matter. So much going on in this world today,” Rice wrote at the time. “Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the flag.”
That tweet has since been deleted, but the response to Rice’s newfound stance has been mixed:
SOURCE: Twitter
