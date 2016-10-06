Jerry Rice Apologizes For “All Lives Matter” Tweet, Says He Didn’t Know About “Black Lives Matter”

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice has apologized for his “All Lives Matter” tweet from August in response to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Rice tweeted his apology Wednesday night saying, “When I said {All Lives Matter} I didn’t know about the movement going on between {Black Lives Matter}. I want to apologize for my mistake!”

When I said {All Lives Matter} I didn't know about the movement going on between {Black Lives Matter}. I want to apologize for my mistake! — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) October 6, 2016

Rice admits that he didn’t know what the Black Lives Matter movement was. Upon finding out, it seems his stance has changed.

The former running back’s original tweet that was ignited by Kaepernick’s protest was “All lives matter. So much going on in this world today,” Rice wrote at the time. “Can we all just get along! Colin, I respect your stance but don’t disrespect the flag.”

That tweet has since been deleted, but the response to Rice’s newfound stance has been mixed:

Jerry Rice is apologizing for speaking out without being adequately informed. I respect it. — Bald SoHard (@BaldNegro) October 6, 2016

My only question, If Jerry Rice didn't know about Black Lives Matter why did he instantly go to All Lives Matter ? C'mon bruh — Lil Wii (@toosmoothredboi) October 6, 2016

@JerryRice so all lives don't matter? Is that what I tell my kids? Stand up, be a man, you keep flip flopping — Cindy Puentes (@CindyPuentes85) October 6, 2016

Jerry Rice out here copping pleas by lying. He didn't know about BLM… Yeah, Ok. I guess he assumes we think he lives under a rock. — BC (@MrCraw4D) October 6, 2016

meanwhile, jerry rice has taken the i-didn’t-know-kaepernick-was-black excuse and said “oh, watch this…" — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) October 6, 2016

That's cool of Jerry Rice to apologize for speaking without being informed. — Lwaxana Troi (@jennib3) October 6, 2016

