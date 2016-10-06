CLOSE
#YouGoodMan: On Kid Cudi, Black Men, & Mental Health

Kid Cudi is encouraging Black men to openly discuss their mental health.

2016 Buku Music + Arts Project

“I am not at peace,” Scott Mescudi, widely known as Kid Cudishared on Facebook on Tuesday. “I haven’t been since you’ve known me.”

The 32-year-old recording artist and actor’s been open about his mental health throughout his career. Citing depression and suicidal urges, Mescudi revealed he made the decision to check himself into rehab.

“My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it,” he wrote. “I cant make new friends because of it. I dont trust anyone because of it and Im tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace.”

The dialogue here is important.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, African-Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious mental health issues than the general population. The concern is heightened when looking specifically at Black men — who are exposed to many factors that exacerbate mental illness — and, as NAMI notes, though women are more likely to attempt suicide, men are four times more likely to die from it.

It’s a stark and frightening reality within a community where mental health either goes unchecked or is highly stigmatized.

“Black men are slow to get evaluated for mental issues,”  David Marion, Ph.D, explained to Essence“It goes against what we have in our minds of how we are meant to be: Strong Black men should be able to handle any and everything in their lives, We’ve been socialized to believe we should be able to work through any problems that happen in our lives or marriage. If we cannot, that is a signal that we are weak.”

And this is where Mescudi triumphs: not only is he courageous in speaking up and seeking help, but he’s also encouraging and engaging in a critical discussion.

Shortly after publishing his open letter to fans, Black men began asking each other on Twitter: “#YouGoodMan?”

The hashtag was started as a “permission slip for vulnerability in a world that hides depression under toxic expressions of masculinity,” as explained by user @DaynaLNuckolls. The conversation was moderated by both Nuckolls and @TheCosby, who opened his direct messages for others who needed to talk.

It’s been a long road leading to this moment for Mescudi.

In an April article titled “Kid Cudi Reveals His Struggle With Drugs and Depression,” Cudi detailed to Billboard the moments which seemingly lead to his realizing he needed help.

“I thought about how much of a struggle it has been the past eight years, to be in the news and pretend to be happy when, really, I was living a nightmare,” he explained. “But I can go anywhere, whenever I want. My daughter is in one of the best private schools in the nation. I have everything I ever dreamed of in terms of stability. But I hadn’t been living that reality, because depression was f—ing me up. So this year I chose to be happy.”

And he’s finally taking the largest step.

“[Someone dealing with or getting through depression] is a message kids need to hear,” he said. “Some people deal with things and it takes them a little longer.”

SOURCE: National Alliance on Mental Illness, Essence, Billboard, Facebook, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

#YouGoodMan: On Kid Cudi, Black Men, & Mental Health was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Photos
