Here’s Why Kid Cudi Is In Rehab

"I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling."

2016 Tribeca Film Festival - Screenings And Panels

After a whirlwind couple of years, Kid Cudi has decided to check himself into rehab.

On Tuesday night, the rapper took to Facebook to reveal he checked himself into “rehab for depression and suicidal urges.” He continued, “Anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it. I dont trust anyone because of it and Im tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling.”

Unfortunately for fans, Cudi announced that he would not be around to promote his upcoming music, saying, “The album is still on the way. I’ll be looking forward to seeing you all there for high fives and hugs. Love and light to everyone who has love for me and I am sorry if I let anyone down. I really am sorry. Ill be back, stronger, better. Reborn. I feel like shit, I feel so ashamed. Im sorry. I love you.”

Cudi’s tumultuous past couple of weeks could have added to his mental uneasiness. Not only did he go on a Twitter rant calling out the entire music industry, including Kanye and Drake, but the drama with his baby mama also took a turn for the worse last month.

Prayers up for Kid Cudi; wishing him as speedy recovery.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY

Here’s Why Kid Cudi Is In Rehab was originally published on globalgrind.com

anxiety , depression , facebook , kid cudi , rehab

