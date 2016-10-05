Gary Tries To Hold In His Frustrations With Special K During His Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

News One
| 10.05.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea was pouring his usual tea when Special K wandered in looking for something to do. When Gary said he didn’t mind Special K tagging along for the tea, he must have forgotten how irritated he tends to get by Special K.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Nevertheless, Gary pushes on to deliver news about Kim Kardashian, Michel’le, Toni Braxton, and more. Watch the video above to see Gary’s hilarious reactions to Special K’s presence in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Special K Only Wants To Speak With Black Customer Service Representatives [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Special K Argue About Cam Newton’s Fashion Sense [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea: Vote So We Don’t Have To Go Back To Picking Cotton! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cracks Himself Up Talking About Ben Carson [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

22 photos Launch gallery

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

Continue reading This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (9/24-9/30)

Gary Tries To Hold In His Frustrations With Special K During His Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

funny , Gary's Tea , hilarious , interruption , irritated , Special K , Video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close