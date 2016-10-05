CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Nike Raffles Off ‘Back To The Future’ Sneakers For The Michael J. Fox Foundation

There are less than 100 pairs available.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ever since self-lacing sneakers were hinted at in the 1989 classic film Back To The Future II, sneaker heads and movie buffs have been waiting for the dream to become a reality.

Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the film, has helped that dream come true with The Michael J. Fox Foundation Of Parkinson’s Research. His foundation has teamed up with Nike to offer fans a chance to win the self-lacing Nike Mag. All it takes is entering a $10 lottery, with all of the proceeds going towards his charity.

People who love sneakers and people who love ‘Back to the Future,’ it’s like a perfect storm. In 2011, Nike put up 1,500 pairs for auction and it raised $10 million for the foundation,” Fox said today on Good Morning America. “There was a big demand for the shoes so now there’s a lottery,” he added.

Friendly Fires With Theophilus London In Concert

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease back in 1991. With the disease constantly limiting his nervous system, not having to tie his sneakers has become one less thing to worry about.

Sneaker technology isn’t the only recent advancement that’s helped him; smart watches that allow him to track his disease have assisted him, too.

You’re getting a much more complete picture about the life of a person with Parkinson’s. The thing about Parkinson’s is everyone has their own version of it so what we’re doing with research is trying to attack whatever issue you may have,” Fox said.

You can enter the lottery to win a pair of Nike Mags by donating $10 to the Michael J. Fox Foundation here. There are less than 100 pairs available. The auction begins October 4, closes on October 11, and winners will be notified on October 17.

SOURCE: Nike | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Nike Raffles Off ‘Back To The Future’ Sneakers For The Michael J. Fox Foundation was originally published on theurbandaily.com

back to the future , michael j. fox , nike , nike mag , sneakers

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 8 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close