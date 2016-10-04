Here Are The Biggest Reveals From Google’s Latest Event

Today, Google took to the stage at its San Francisco headquarters to show the world what its been working on for the past year. Aside from the expected new phones, Google is also looking toward the future with a major push in Artificial Intelligence to make it even easier to communicate with the internet.

Check out the biggest announcements from Google’s event below:

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is learning a second language with upcoming Hindi support https://t.co/oUgszHukT4 pic.twitter.com/iKGSsT96pJ — The Verge (@verge) September 28, 2016

The first person to hit the stage was Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, who set the tone for what Google hopes to be an artificial intelligence-fueled future. That’s where Google Assistant comes in to make communicating with your phone much simpler. With Google’s immense search catalog, translation, and image recognition, its artificial intelligence is leap years ahead of the competition. You can, of course, launch Spotify within the search app, call an Uber, and even decide which sort of vehicle you want without even opening the app.

Pixel Phones

The one hardware announcement we were expecting proved to be even more eventful as the Google’s Pixel phone is its first in-house-made smartphone. The announcement didn’t come without a few shots thrown at Apple with the mentions of a headphone jack still being present and the absence of an unsightly camera bump. Like its predecessor, the Pixel features a finger print scanner on the rear alongside what Google is calling the best camera ever on a smartphone. Pixel’s camera has a DXOMark rating of 89, and Apple’s iPhone 7 got a rating of 86. The Pixel comes in “Quite Black,” “Very Silver,” and “Really Blue. It also comes in two sizes, and is available on October 13.

Daydream View

With Virtual reality, or VR, being the new wave for phone manufactures, Google decided to jump in on the fun. And in continuing the trend of the Pixel, it’s Google branded and is way sleeker than any of the pricier VR headsets you’ll find on the market. It looks more comfortable, too. The Day Dream View comes with a remote for added interaction, and though it can be stored in the headset when you aren’t using it, you’ll probably lose it in your couch cushion. Feature wise, you’ll be able to using Google street view and even go on tours of landmarks like the Taj Mahal. Even when you aren’t doing VR-intensive things, you can watch YouTube Videos and move with it. Priced at $79, it may be the best bang-for-your-buck VR headset right now.

Google Home

Google Home will be cheaper than the Amazon Echo, available in November https://t.co/4AuRAG0d45 pic.twitter.com/up2zjnuwnC — The Verge (@verge) October 4, 2016

Google’s most interesting announcement was the Google Home. Not only does it give you less of a reason to use your phone, but it has (creepy) the ability to do just about everything. For starters, it’s a nondescript speaker that sits in your crib and is always on. Just say “Okay Google” (or a self-programmed trigger) and ask away. It also plays your music when asked, and can even launch YouTube on your TV. In true Google fashion, it’s customizable, with different colors of interchangeable speaker grills being available. Priced at $129, Google Home should be available in the coming months.

