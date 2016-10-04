Dreamville’s Bas Drops “Dopamine” Video Featuring Cozz

It’s a Dreamville affair.

Rappers Bas and Cozz, who hail from J. Cole‘s imprint, connect for the “Dopamine” video off Bas’ sophomore album, Too High To Riot.

Bas has become known for releasing visuals that add to his songs’ poignancy, and his latest video doesn’t disappoint. The video starts out with a shot of a tattered American flag, a symbol that might reflect the current state of racial affairs in America. Directed by Nelson Navarette, the chill clip shows Bas and Cozz spitting their bars in between smoky scenes of skaters trying to escape boredom.

Like its namesake, Bas and Cozz rap about their past lives and use Dopamine to symbolize their zest for life. The video serves as a behind-the-scenes video that Cozz described as “Struggles of life. Whatever you’re doing that you don’t like to do. God has bigger plans for you.”

The video is currently a TIDAL exclusive and those who aren’t subscribed to the streaming service can only see a 30-second preview. Bas is also gearing up to head out on the TIDAL sponsored European leg of the Too High To Riot Tour, which began in Paris on November 13.

SOURCE: TIDAL | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

