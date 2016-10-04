CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Wrote Kit Kat’s Latest Jingle

2016 Made In America Festival - Day 2

2016’s been a fruitful year for Chance The Rapper.

After releasing his Coloring Book mixtape and kicking off his Magnificent Coloring World Tour, the critically acclaimed Chi-Town artist has collaborated with Kit Kat for their latest jingle.

“@chancetherapper + @Kit_Kat_Break = Chance the Wrapper!” the candy company tweeted on Tuesday. The new Halloween commercial finds Chance dressed up as a bear when a Kit Kat package with his face on it begins to sing the jingle to him. Along with Kit Kat, Chance has also recently worked with H&M and Nike.

In case you missed it, Chance stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Anthony Hamilton, Ty Dolla $ign, Raury, and D.R.A.M. The gentlemen performed a beautiful reprise of “Blessings,” which can be heard on Chance’s Coloring Book.

Watch the performance below.

SOURCE: Complex, Twitter, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chance The Rapper Wrote Kit Kat’s Latest Jingle was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Anthony Hamilton , chance the rapper , d.r.a.m. , Kit Kat , Raury , the tonight show , Ty Dolla $ign

