LeBron James Officially Endorses Hillary Clinton For President

He believes she shares his belief that achieving anything great takes an immense amount of teamwork.

The 2016 ESPYS - Show

On Sunday, three-time NBA Champion LeBron James decided to endorse Hillary Clinton.

The future NBA Hall of Famer announced his decision to back Clinton in an op-ed published by the Business Insider titled “LeBron James: Why I’m Endorsing Hillary Clinton.” In the piece, he speaks on the two reasons he returned to Northeast Ohio after a stint in Miami two years ago.

One of the goals he wanted to accomplish was winning Ohio’s first major sports championship in 52 years. He and the Cleveland Cavaliers would do that in spectacular fashion as they’d come back from 3-1 in the NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors.

His second goal is to support the kids in Akron, Ohio by giving them opportunities he didn’t have growing up.

I am determined to make sure my kids in Akron have what they need to become their best selves,” he writes. “Opportunities, a support system, and a safety net for kids in poverty or kids in single-parent households shouldn’t be limited to those lucky enough to be blessed with athletic talent.”

LeBron hopes to accomplish this through the LeBron James Family Foundation, which has the mission to “give kids in Akron the resources and opportunities they need to stay in school and reach their dreams through education.”

The NBA champ chose to support Hillary because he believes she shares his belief that achieving anything great takes an immense amount of teamwork.

Check out the rest of the ways LeBron believes Hillary can help today’s youth on Business Insider.

SOURCE: Business Insider | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

LeBron James Officially Endorses Hillary Clinton For President was originally published on theurbandaily.com

