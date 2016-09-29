CLOSE
Join NewsOne’s Livestream Of The ‘Heal Our Communities’ Forum

The event is hosted by the Amadou Diallo Foundation, named after a 23-year-old Black man killed by police in 1999.

NewsOne invites you to join a livestream event hosted by The Amadou Diallo Foundation at Riverside Church in New York City’s historic Harlem community. The “Heal Our Communities” forum is a discussion and scholarship reception aimed at bridging the educational gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students.

 

Veteran journalist Dominic Carter will moderate event that features speakers including the Rev. Al Sharpton, Shaun King of the New York Daily News, Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, and numerous community leaders.

The foundation was created by Katiatou Diallomother of Amadou Diallo, a 23-year-old Black man killed by the NYPD in 1999. Since Amadou’s tragic death, Katiatou has fought tirelessly as a social justice advocate–spreading awareness about education and racial equality among youth.

Amadou’s life ended before he could attend school. “Mom, I’m going to college!” were his last words to his mother. Katiatou dedicated herself to give those who want the opportunity to earn a shot at an education. Since the organization’s inception, 27 students have received scholarships.

At this time in our nation’s history where police violence against Black men and women remains rampant, the need for healing is paramount.

UPDATED TIME: 7PM – 9:30 PM EST.

