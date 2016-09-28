Watch James Corden Challenge Usain Bolt To A 100-Meter Race

James Corden must have been feeling lucky when he challenged “the fastest man in the world,” Usain Bolt, to a 100-meter race.
Needless to say, Corden lost. Miserably. But the clip is entertaining nonetheless.
This three-minute video finds The Late Late Show host, along with Owen Wilson and show staff, lining up to race Bolt in hopes of nabbing his title. Everyone looks focused and hopeful in the beginning, but once the race begins, it doesn’t take long before they’re left in the dust.
Wilson was disqualified for a false start, while Corden came in at 21st place. Bolt, of course, took first place.
“Number one. All day, every day, I’m the winner,” Bolt said after the race. “Usain Bolt — 1, James Corden — 100.”
Though he didn’t come out on top, Corden remained in good spirits.
“I would’ve liked to be in the top 15 but, you know, it wasn’t my day,” he said. “That’s the life of a professional track athlete. Some days it comes and some days it doesn’t.”
Watch the hilarious clip below:
SOURCE: YouTube, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Fastest Man In The World: 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Usain Bolt
Fastest Man In The World: 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Usain Bolt
1. Usain Bolt suffers from scoliosis.Source: 1 of 10
2. At twelve years old, his career was sparked by a cordial race against friend and peer Ricardo Gedes. Needless to say, Usain won.Source: 2 of 10
3. He owns a restaurant named “Tracks & Records” in Kingston, Jamaica.Source: 3 of 10
4. He has two nicknames – Lightning Bolt and Ugo.Source: 4 of 10
5. He isn’t married and he doesn’t have any kids.Source: 5 of 10
6. He’s a well-known practical joker, who loves to dance.Source: 6 of 10
7. Bolt doesn’t have any tattoos.Source: 7 of 10
8. It’s said his favorite color is green.Source: 8 of 10
9. Bolt’s favorite animal is— you guessed it—the cheetah.Source: 9 of 10
10. When he has some free time, he likes to play dominoes and chill.Source: 10 of 10
Watch James Corden Challenge Usain Bolt To A 100-Meter Race was originally published on theurbandaily.com