Watch James Corden Challenge Usain Bolt To A 100-Meter Race

SPOILER ALERT: Corden loses. Miserably.

James Corden must have been feeling lucky when he challenged “the fastest man in the world,” Usain Bolt, to a 100-meter race.

Needless to say, Corden lost. Miserably. But the clip is entertaining nonetheless.

This three-minute video finds The Late Late Show host, along with Owen Wilson and show staff, lining up to race Bolt in hopes of nabbing his title. Everyone looks focused and hopeful in the beginning, but once the race begins, it doesn’t take long before they’re left in the dust.

Wilson was disqualified for a false start, while Corden came in at 21st place. Bolt, of course, took first place.

“Number one. All day, every day, I’m the winner,” Bolt said after the race. “Usain Bolt — 1, James Corden — 100.”

Though he didn’t come out on top, Corden remained in good spirits.

“I would’ve liked to be in the top 15 but, you know, it wasn’t my day,” he said. “That’s the life of a professional track athlete. Some days it comes and some days it doesn’t.”

Watch the hilarious clip below:

SOURCE: YouTube, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch James Corden Challenge Usain Bolt To A 100-Meter Race was originally published on theurbandaily.com

