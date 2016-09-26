CLOSE
11 Arrested In Protests, Cam’s Protest Shirt And More

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police reported that 11 people were arrested Sunday. Charges ranged from carrying a concealed weapon during an extraordinary event to standing in the street. Most of the people arrested were from Charlotte.

Panthers Show Support For Protests

Is Cam Woke?

Last year, Cam Newton said “an African-American quarterback that may scare a lot of people.” This year, he told GQ, America is beyond racism. Sunday, he wore an MLK quote on a T-shirt. Does he finally get it?

Protests Continue

Calls For Chief and Mayor Resignations

Protestors are planning to call for Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney and Mayor Jennifer Roberts to resign at a tonight’s City Council meeting. Tonight’s meeting is a scheduled public hearing. Thus far, no one associated with the protests are signed up to speak according to the agenda.

Peaceful Protest

Charlotte Protests End Peacefully On Third Night

11 Arrested In Protests, Cam’s Protest Shirt And More was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Black Lives Matter , Cam Newton , Charlotte protests , Keith Lamont Scott

