42 Days To Election Day: Register To Vote, Check Your Status [VIDEO]

Get Registered to Vote On The Radio One Poll Patrol Across RVA on Tuesday September 27

Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence, Rolling For Freedom (R4F) and One Vote want to ensure that all Virginians are updated on the voting process. Rolling for Freedom is a conduit for voter registration, voter education, restoration of rights, rolling rallies,  gubernatorial and senatorial community forums for candidates running for public office. Register to vote, check your voter status and poll location with the Virginia Department of Elections.

The vote is your fundamental right in America. Black people were battered, bruised and killed for the “vote.” Blacks were  required to take literacy tests and pay a “poll tax” in order to vote. Black people were prevented to vote through various means in Southern states including Virginia.

Miss Community wants you to save these dates….

*The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for the November 8, 2016 General Election is Monday, October 17, 2016.

*The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Tuesday, November 1, 2016. The request must be received by your local Registrar by 5:00 p.m.

*The deadline to request an absentee ballot by appearing in-person is 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2016

The vote is important because it affects every aspect of your life from housing, education, justice, employment, finances to health care. The ability to vote can and will change the course of local, state and federal government.

Today the “vote” is priceless but costly if you don’t exercise its use. The vote or lack of, will either power up or power down your community.

If you don’t like it, don’t complain about it, vote on it… This is my “Clo-ism” and I’m sticking to it. Miss Community Cloovia

