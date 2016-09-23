With Derrick Rose‘s pending rape case, his defense attorneys aren’t making it any easier on his reputation.

According to an official court order, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald said, “If Defendant Rose continues to utilize language that shames and blames the victims of rape either in his motion practice or before the jury, the Court will consider sanctions.”

The woman accusing Rose and his two friends of rape has said the defense team is “victim blaming” by labeling her a “sexual aggressor.”

In the ruling, the judge also called Rose’s argument, which claims Jane Doe is not a “true victim,” because she isn’t a minor, “as unpersuasive as it is distasteful.”

In another attempt to discredit her, Rose has made similar remarks in the past when he said the woman accusing him of rape had been involved with Nick Young.

The alleged rape occurred in August 2013, when the women, who dated Rose for nearly two years, claims Rose and two of his friends forced their way into her Southern California home and gang raped her after she’d been blacked out from drinking too much.

The judge has also ordered that the victim can no longer use a pseudonym during the trial, which is set to begin October 4.

SOURCE: Deadspin | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Nate Parker Says He Was ‘Selfish’ In Initial Response To Rape Allegation, Discusses ‘Male Privilege’

Darren Sharper To Plea Guilty In Rape Cases In All Four States

Derrick Rose’s Attorneys Facing Sanctions After Slut Shaming Alleged Rape Victim was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: