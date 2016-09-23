CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Derrick Rose’s Attorneys Facing Sanctions After Slut Shaming Alleged Rape Victim

The trial is set to begin on October 4.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls - Game Five

With Derrick Rose‘s pending rape case, his defense attorneys aren’t making it any easier on his reputation.

According to an official court order, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald said, “If Defendant Rose continues to utilize language that shames and blames the victims of rape either in his motion practice or before the jury, the Court will consider sanctions.”

The woman accusing Rose and his two friends of rape has said the defense team is “victim blaming” by labeling her a “sexual aggressor.”

In the ruling, the judge also called Rose’s argument, which claims Jane Doe is not a “true victim,” because she isn’t a minor, “as unpersuasive as it is distasteful.”

In another attempt to discredit her, Rose has made similar remarks in the past when he said the woman accusing him of rape had been involved with Nick Young.

The alleged rape occurred in August 2013, when the women, who dated Rose for nearly two years, claims Rose and two of his friends forced their way into her Southern California home and gang raped her after she’d been blacked out from drinking too much.

The judge has also ordered that the victim can no longer use a pseudonym during the trial, which is set to begin October 4.

SOURCE: Deadspin | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Nate Parker Says He Was ‘Selfish’ In Initial Response To Rape Allegation, Discusses ‘Male Privilege’

Darren Sharper To Plea Guilty In Rape Cases In All Four States

Derrick Rose’s Attorneys Facing Sanctions After Slut Shaming Alleged Rape Victim was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Derrick Rose

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 11 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 11 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close