Twitter Responds to Cam Newton & Colin Kaepernick Photo, & Newton’s Post-Game Hat

Since Colin Kaepernick decided to peacefully protest the national anthem, plenty of NFL players have stood with and against him.

One fellow quarterback who alluded to an “All Lives Matter” stance is Carolina Panther Cam Newton. The two finally played against each other this past Sunday. And the only thing more anticipated than the game was the two shaking hands and possibly exchanging words.

The Twitter universe got exactly what they wanted when a photo of a stern-faced Kaepernick and smug-faced Newton hit the timeline. The captions ranged from silly debates, questionable football plays the two have made, to the lack of Newton’s supposed wokeness.

Here are some of the best reactions we found:

https://twitter.com/BrianHudson718/status/777634819912204289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

cam newton: all lives ma– colin kaepernick: boy if you don't get pic.twitter.com/3i1P2hRpJg — hobbes. (@pettyflocko) September 19, 2016

Cam: now they won't dab with me, look what you've started. Colin:You one jiiiive turkey,it's Shame how they use you pic.twitter.com/nGa764TwU9 — Shea Butter Papi (@Scream_MALCOLM) September 19, 2016

https://twitter.com/bre_88/status/777699289174650882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Here's a photo of both 0-1 Super Bowl Quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/olDjvhtj6K — Briantelevision1 (@BrianHudson718) September 18, 2016

Cam: Oh you think you one bad motha.." Kap: Shut yo trap, sucka! Just keep on shuckin and jivin for the man. pic.twitter.com/gIGX0BGnn3 — Richie Loco (@Richie_l0c0) September 18, 2016

"I was born Black, I live Black and I'm prob gonna die BECAUSE I'm Black, cause some cracker who knows I'm Black…" pic.twitter.com/wTVLlR1yas — Jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) September 19, 2016

This wasn’t the end of Newton’s roasting on Twitter, as he would wear a straw hat to the post-game press conference:

holy crap Cam Newton is Peyton Manning in the ad where he doesn't have DirecTV pic.twitter.com/1AkTT2mIND — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 18, 2016

"It's really more of a Shelbyville idea" pic.twitter.com/41iWo0DxGK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 18, 2016

Cam Newton is here to deliver bad news for y'all but in an upbeat way pic.twitter.com/ioJjgHiM2h — Jay Bir (@TheJayBir) September 18, 2016

Cam Newton looking like he wants to host the Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest next July. pic.twitter.com/fNT4VGu5yv — Jeff Haseley (@JeffHaseley) September 18, 2016

“I want a hat that looks like it somehow incorporates all the Monopoly pieces.” pic.twitter.com/CxaOQF7g5g — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 18, 2016

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE ON TUD:

The Weeknd Talks New Album, Black Lives Matter, & More In Latest Interview

Listen: A$AP Rocky Sets The Record Straight About Controversial Black Lives Matter Comments

Twitter Responds to Cam Newton & Colin Kaepernick Photo, & Newton’s Post-Game Hat was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: