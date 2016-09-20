Twitter Responds to Cam Newton & Colin Kaepernick Photo, & Newton’s Post-Game Hat

Since Colin Kaepernick decided to peacefully protest the national anthem, plenty of NFL players have stood with and against him.
One fellow quarterback who alluded to an “All Lives Matter” stance is Carolina Panther Cam Newton. The two finally played against each other this past Sunday. And the only thing more anticipated than the game was the two shaking hands and possibly exchanging words.
The Twitter universe got exactly what they wanted when a photo of a stern-faced Kaepernick and smug-faced Newton hit the timeline. The captions ranged from silly debates, questionable football plays the two have made, to the lack of Newton’s supposed wokeness.
Here are some of the best reactions we found:
https://twitter.com/BrianHudson718/status/777634819912204289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/bre_88/status/777699289174650882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
This wasn’t the end of Newton’s roasting on Twitter, as he would wear a straw hat to the post-game press conference:
