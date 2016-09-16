The NFL Bans Kanye West’s Yeezy Cleats

Well, that was quick.

Just a few days ago we got news the Adidas Yeezy Boost cleats that were gifted to Super Bowl Champion Von Miller and DeAndre Hopkins would see a general release. But today the NFL has banned players from wearing the cleats on the field. The league has also fined Hopkins $6,000 for rocking them on the field because they don’t have a solid base color.

The Texan was the first player to rock them on the field Sunday, while playing against the Chicago Bears, likely the result of him signing with Adidas during the offseason. But due to the hefty fine, Hopkins told ESPN he’ll stop wearing them unless “Kanye wants to pay the fine.”

Miller wore his 750 Boosts during the Broncos season opener as well, but only during warm ups. Miller could probably get away with the 750 because the suede upper is all one color.

Kanye West and Adidas have yet to respond to the banning of the cleats.

