Sorry, Kanye: Apple Is Not Buying Tidal

With Apple no longer interested in Tidal, and Spotify's continued growth, the fight for exclusivity continues.

Kanye West At the 2014 Cannes Lions

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced claiming Apple would buy Tidal and inherit its Beyoncé exclusives and Prince’s discography. Then a flurry of tweets from Kanye West made people think it was really going to happen.

In June, the first rumor of a deal was reported by The Wall Street Journal, with Apple said to be particularly interested in Tidal’s close relationships with high-profile artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, and, of course, Jay Z.

But after all the hype it looks like Apple won’t be buying Tidal after all. The head of Apple Music, Jimmy Iovine, told BuzzFeed News in a new interview that Apple is “really running our own race” and “not looking to acquire any streaming services.”

Jay Z bought the service in March 2015 for $56 million from Swedish company Aspiro, which had created the brand. With Apple no longer interested in Tidal, and Spotify‘s continued growth, the fight for exclusivity continues.

SOURCE: WSJ, Quartz, BuzzFeed

Sorry, Kanye: Apple Is Not Buying Tidal was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay-Z , jimmy iovine , Kanye West

Photos
