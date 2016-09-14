It’s a beautiful #HumpDay and we’ve got a great mini concert to celebrate featuring Miki Howard. You may have seen her TV biopic debut on TV One earlier this summer, and tonight you get to hear some of her biggest hits back to back.

The movie based on Miki Howard’s life got a lot of rave reviews and brought in many viewers. One interesting story that was left out of the movie is that her son Brandon Howard could be the love child of Michael Jackson. Howard has went on to denounce the claim but the close relationship she’s had with the Jackson’s over the years doesn’t allow the speculation to die so fast.

Check out this video of Miki Howard and a singer she has openly admitted to dating…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: Miki Howard was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: