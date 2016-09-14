Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says National Anthem Protests Are ‘Really Disappointing’

Week one of the NFL‘s regular season has seen plenty of players take a knee or raise a fist in response to Colin Kaepernick‘s national anthem protest.

But of all the teams that responded, the Dallas Cowboys were not one of them. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones was pleased with the team’s decision. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, the 73-year-old spoke on his team’s stance.

“I got to give a big pat on the back to our entire team, our coaching staff, our entire organization. We strongly, strongly support the flag in every way we support — and it’s almost ridiculous to be saying it — the people who for generations and generations have given it all up so that we can get out here and show off in front of millions of people on television.

“We respect that so much. That’s the real business. The forum of the NFL and the forum on television is a very significant thing. I’m for it being used in every way we can to support the great, great contributors in our society, and that’s people that have supported America, the flag, and there’s no reason not to go all out right there. And for anybody to use parts of that visibility to do otherwise is really disappointing.”

The 49ers quarterback first refused to stand for the anthem during the preseason game and instead sat on the bench to protest the unfair treatment of Black people all over America.

