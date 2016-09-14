Draymond Green isn’t just a dominant basketball player, he’s got jokes, too.

The Golden State Warrior stopped by Conan this week to trash comedian Kevin Hart‘s basketball skills.

Host Conan O’Brien promptly asks Green about Hart’s talent on the court, to which the 26-year-old hilariously responds, “He sucks. The thing that makes Kevin such a great comedian is that he actually believes the things he says.”

O’Brien then flashes to a clip on ESPN‘s SportsCenter where Hart accuses Green of not washing the back of his knees and says he beat him in a three-point competition.

Green’s claim that Hart “sucks” isn’t completely true. In fact, the two had a friendly game during this year’s All-Star weekend in Toronto. The results were a bit surprising because the gold medalist and comedian tied.

Here’s the video for proof:

With the joking all in good fun, we’re sure Hart will respond the Green’s barb soon. And hopefully Green actually does wash the back of his knees.

SOURCE: SB Nation | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Police Confirm That Kevin Hart’s House Was Robbed

Draymond Green Finally Addresses That Nude Picture He Posted On Snapchat

Draymond Green Trashes Kevin Hart’s Basketball Skills on ‘Conan’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: