Outkast, Goodie Mob, & More Perform At Dungeon Family Reunion

The Dungeon Family shutdown this year’s One MusicFest.

The Atlanta hip-hop collective is credited with changing the landscape of rap music during the 1990s and 2000s, and a homecoming concert of sorts had Georgia’s Aaron’s Amphitheater on tilt.

Outkast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and Cool Breeze took the stage for 90 minutes and proved they haven’t lost a step. Just 15 minutes into the performance, André 3000 reportedly surprised the crowd with a cameo.

The idea of the Dungeon Family reuniting was sparked after the Netflix documentary The Art of Organized Noize was released in March. The film focused around Organized Noize, the famed Atlanta-based production company’s rise to the top, and producing hits like TLC‘s “Waterfalls” and En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go.”

Big Boi told the Chicago Tribune there was a little friction at first, but once they started rehearsing together, it all dissipated.

“It was like getting nine cooks in the Waffle House trying to fry an egg,” he said. “But the egg tastes good as hell when we got it together. When we started rehearsing, it all came together.”

