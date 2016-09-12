CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Outkast, Goodie Mob, & More Perform At Dungeon Family Reunion

Outkast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and Cool Breeze took the stage for 90 minutes and proved they haven't lost a step.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2016 ONE Musicfest

The Dungeon Family shutdown this year’s One MusicFest.

The Atlanta hip-hop collective is credited with changing the landscape of rap music during the 1990s and 2000s, and a homecoming concert of sorts had Georgia’s Aaron’s Amphitheater on tilt.

Outkast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and Cool Breeze took the stage for 90 minutes and proved they haven’t lost a step. Just 15 minutes into the performance, André 3000 reportedly surprised the crowd with a cameo.

View this post on Instagram

Three Stacks performing Black Ice. #OutKast #OMF2016

A post shared by Desmond Hardy (@dstinguishedgentleman) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#Andre3000

A post shared by Chanel#9 (@crema_dulce_de_caramelo) on

The idea of the Dungeon Family reuniting was sparked after the Netflix documentary The Art of Organized Noize was released in March. The film focused around Organized Noize, the famed Atlanta-based production company’s rise to the top, and producing hits like TLC‘s “Waterfalls” and  En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go.”

Big Boi told the Chicago Tribune there was a little friction at first, but once they started rehearsing together, it all dissipated.

It was like getting nine cooks in the Waffle House trying to fry an egg,” he said. “But the egg tastes good as hell when we got it together. When we started rehearsing, it all came together.”

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE MORE ON TUD:

AFROPUNK Is Gearing Up For London, But First—The Artists Who Wowed Us In Brooklyn

The Men Of AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2016 Share What The Festival Means To Them

Outkast, Goodie Mob, & More Perform At Dungeon Family Reunion was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Andre 3000 , Big Boi , cee lo , dungeon family , goodie mob , Outkast

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 13 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 13 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close