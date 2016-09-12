CLOSE
Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green & More Unite For NBA 2K17 Trailer

You can preorder the game, 'Time to Assemble,' and the official release is on September 20.

It’s that time of the year again; the NFL season is beginning, NBA camps are just weeks away, and the hype for the latest NBA 2K is rising.

If the latest edition to the famed video game series is as entertaining as the trailer, then sports and video game fans are in for a treat with Time to Assemble.

In the trailer, NBA’s elite such as Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Draymond Green are putting aside their offseason activities to come together. While Durant soaking in a bubble bath and wearing a Golden State Warriors hat will surely leave OKC fans a bit salty, Warriors fans will love the joy Green expresses for tennis balls flying in Irving’s direction.

The Time to Assemble trailer also features a hologram of Coach K, aka Mike Krzyzewski, which Andre Drummond continues to poke despite being told not to. The game is being touted as the most life-like edition ever and even offers an app that let’s you scan your face and accurately create your own player.

You can preorder the game today and the official release is on September 20.

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green & More Unite For NBA 2K17 Trailer was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Photos
