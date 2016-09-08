Extra Butter: Regina Hall Says Morris Chestnut Can’t Be Ricky Forever

When The Bough Breaks hits theaters this Friday, September 9th.

News One
| 09.08.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall come together for the new romantic thriller When The Bough Breaks. While these two have already established themselves in Black Hollywood, this movie serves as an introduction to the next great actress, Jaz Sinclair.

The up and coming star delivers a break-out performance as Anna, a surrogate mother for a married couple struggling to have a baby. This week on Extra Butter, you get a sneak preview of When The Bough Breaks with exclusive commentary from Morris, Regina, and Jaz Sinclair herself.

Jaz talks about crafting such a complex insane person, and Morris and Regina talk about bringing someone new into the mix of usual suspects we normally see in their films. As Regina says, Morris Chestnut can’t be Ricky from Boyz In The Hood forever.

When The Bough Breaks hits theaters this Friday, September 9th.

Extra Butter: Regina Hall Says Morris Chestnut Can’t Be Ricky Forever was originally published on globalgrind.com

extra butter , First Look , Jaz Sinclair , Morris Chestnut , Regina Hall , When The Bough Breaks

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 14 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 14 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close